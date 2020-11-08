MULTIMEDIA: Trump supporters protest vote counts in California
November 8, 2020
Trump supporters rallied in downtown Sacramento Saturday, calling for recounts of votes in California and battleground states following the announcement that Joe Biden is the new president-elect. The crowd of around 300 protested near the state capitol, while at the same time celebrating Donald Trump’s presidency.
A Trump supporter shows emotion at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)
A Trump supporter speaks with a Sacramento police officer after an altercation at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)
Nicole Abbott, 25, Sac State doctor of physical therapy major, was in an altercation with Trump supporters at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Abbot said she was attacked after grabbing at a flag that was being waved in her face. (Dominic Vitiello)
Abott speaks with Sacramento Police Department officer after an altercation at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)
A Trump supporter holds up a controversial white power hand signal, as he is apprehended by police after attacking Abott on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the beginning of a pro-Trump rally at the California State Capitol. (Rahul Lal)
Trump supporters listen to speakers at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)
The "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Protests were organized to occur at every state capitol building in support of President Trump, to put pressure on California to count ballots and stop delays. (Dominic Vitiello)
Lydia Mitchell (left), a pastor for "The Path Ministry," spoke in-front of the pro Trump rally in advocacy of his campaign. She was one of numerous speakers at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Dominic Vitiello)
Blake Marnell, right, of San Diego, laughs as he listens to a speaker at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)
Nicole Vanderpool, left, San Francisco State alumna, records an interaction with Alexandra Medina, of Discovery Bay, at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)
Rudy Gonzalez, a Trump supporter, cheers with the rest of the crowd in a pro-Trump rally at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Rahul Lal)
Trump supporters celebrate President Donald Trump and aggravate backlash toward President-elect Joe Biden during a rally at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The protest was to show support for Trump and call for a recount of votes in California and battleground states. (Rahul Lal)
Britten Scholtz, 35, who is disabled and mute, arrives at the rally to show support for President Donald Trump at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Scholtz, with her parents, has showed strong religious support for Trump during his term as president. (Rahul Lal)
Steven Murphy, a Sac State business major, raises a "Deport Trump" sign as supporters of Donald Trump on the other side of the intersection of 10th and I Street look on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the California State Capitol. (Rahul Lal)
A Trump supporter argues with Manushi Weerasinghe, a Sac State alumna and Biden-Harris supporter, at the California State Capitol during a Trump rally calling for a recount of Californian and battleground states' ballots Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Rahul Lal)
Trump and Biden supporters interact near 10th & I Street, as onlookers walk past, watch or record on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2020. Tensions between the two groups rose as former Vice President Joe Biden was confirmed the president-elect of the United States. (Rahul Lal)
