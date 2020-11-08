The student news site of Sacramento State University
Chantay+Ross+%28left%29+and+other+protestors+sing+to+the+closing+lyrics+of+the+United+States+national+anthem+at+the+California+State+Capitol+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+7%2C+2020%2C+for+a+Trump+rally+calling+for+recounting+votes+in+California+and+in+battleground+states.+Ross+states+her+cause+for+a+recount+due+to+not+trusting+the+voting+process.+%28Rahul+Lal%29

Rahul Lal

Chantay Ross (left) and other protestors sing to the closing lyrics of the United States national anthem at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, for a Trump rally calling for recounting votes in California and in battleground states. Ross states her cause for a recount due to not trusting the voting process. (Rahul Lal)

MULTIMEDIA: Trump supporters protest vote counts in California

Sara Nevis, Dominic Vitiello, and Rahul Lal

November 8, 2020

Trump supporters rallied in downtown Sacramento Saturday, calling for recounts of votes in California and battleground states following the announcement that Joe Biden is the new president-elect. The crowd of around 300 protested near the state capitol, while at the same time celebrating Donald Trump’s presidency.

FEATURED_

A Trump supporter shows emotion at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)

Test

A Trump supporter speaks with a Sacramento police officer after an altercation at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)

5_Dom

Nicole Abbott, 25, Sac State doctor of physical therapy major, was in an altercation with Trump supporters at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Abbot said she was attacked after grabbing at a flag that was being waved in her face. (Dominic Vitiello)

3_Nevis

Abott speaks with Sacramento Police Department officer after an altercation at a "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)

IMG_2108

A Trump supporter holds up a controversial white power hand signal, as he is apprehended by police after attacking Abott on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the beginning of a pro-Trump rally at the California State Capitol. (Rahul Lal)

2_Nevis

Trump supporters listen to speakers at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)

3_Dom

The "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Protests were organized to occur at every state capitol building in support of President Trump, to put pressure on California to count ballots and stop delays. (Dominic Vitiello)

2_Dom

Lydia Mitchell (left), a pastor for "The Path Ministry," spoke in-front of the pro Trump rally in advocacy of his campaign. She was one of numerous speakers at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Dominic Vitiello)

4_Nevis

Blake Marnell, right, of San Diego, laughs as he listens to a speaker at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)

5_Nevis

Nicole Vanderpool, left, San Francisco State alumna, records an interaction with Alexandra Medina, of Discovery Bay, at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Sara Nevis)

Rudy Gonzalez_national anthem

Rudy Gonzalez, a Trump supporter, cheers with the rest of the crowd in a pro-Trump rally at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Rahul Lal)

IMG_2156

Trump supporters celebrate President Donald Trump and aggravate backlash toward President-elect Joe Biden during a rally at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The protest was to show support for Trump and call for a recount of votes in California and battleground states. (Rahul Lal)

BrittenFinal

Britten Scholtz, 35, who is disabled and mute, arrives at the rally to show support for President Donald Trump at the "Stop the Steal" protest at the California State Capitol on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Scholtz, with her parents, has showed strong religious support for Trump during his term as president. (Rahul Lal)

Steven_Murphy_business1

Steven Murphy, a Sac State business major, raises a "Deport Trump" sign as supporters of Donald Trump on the other side of the intersection of 10th and I Street look on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the California State Capitol. (Rahul Lal)

IMG_2570

A Trump supporter argues with Manushi Weerasinghe, a Sac State alumna and Biden-Harris supporter, at the California State Capitol during a Trump rally calling for a recount of Californian and battleground states' ballots Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Rahul Lal)

Trump and Biden supporters interact near 10th & I Street, as onlookers either walk past, watch or record the incident on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2020. Tensions between the two parties rose, as former Vice President Joe Biden had been confirmed as the president-elect of the United States.

Trump and Biden supporters interact near 10th & I Street, as onlookers walk past, watch or record on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2020. Tensions between the two groups rose as former Vice President Joe Biden was confirmed the president-elect of the United States. (Rahul Lal)

Leave a Comment

View our comment policy here




The State Hornet • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in