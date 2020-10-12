THE LO-DOWN: The most iconic songs that made me the bad bleep I am today

Hey it’s Lo and this is where I give you “The Lo-Down” on all things related to lifestyle and dating. Follow me on Twitter @vanooch, Instagram @lauren_vannucci, and Tik Tok @the.lo_down for more <3

Every morning I start my day with a fresh glass of water and recite the words to “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani to stay focused (I wish I was kidding but… I am not).

But seriously. Some people use music as an escape, which I do. However… I also use it to narrate my life.

My Music Roots

I used to watch music videos at the local froyo shop my mom took me to between dance practices growing up. There were TV screens playing music videos of all the hottest 2000s songs. I would get so lost envisioning my life the way these singers portrayed theirs in their music videos.

Of course, my music taste has changed throughout the years. I’m a huge festival and concert girl. For my eighth birthday I got Kelly Clarkson tickets and since then, I have seen everything in between.

I have been to Coachella, Stagecoach, EVERY Justin Bieber concert, SnowGlobe and multiple HARD Summers (I always swear I will never go back, only to find myself going every year because they pull out fire lineups.)

10 songs that give off bad bleep energy

1.“Shut Up And Drive” by Rihanna

My queen RIRI! I wanted to include so many of her songs, but this one really resonates with me.

POV: it’s a Monday morning and I went to MIX the night before. I am racing to school hungover as hell, late for my 7:30 a.m. class. Venti iced coffee in hand. Almost running over every squirrel at Sacramento State just so I can make it on time. I swear I’m not that crazy of a driver, but this song gives me the maximum amount of adrenaline needed.

2.“Upgrade U” by Beyoncé

This is the most underrated song from Queen Bey herself. The lyrics. They just make sense now that I am older. The first line she sings literally sends chills down my spine: “I hear you be the block, but I’m the lights that keep the streets on.” You’re kidding me right? Beyonce speaks so many lyrics of empowerment. Through her music, she tells people to not only love others, but to ultimately love yourself over anyone else. Side note: I am still upset at Queen Bey for not performing at Coachella 2017, but she came back a year later with a legendary performance. I literally paid to watch her livestream.

3.“Toxic” by Britney Spears

I remember this song and MUSIC VIDEO coming out like it was yesterday. I used to envision myself as a popstar just like her. Britney is a triple threat. She has always been so confident in her sexuality and talent. She was truly so ahead of her time.

4.“Glamorous” by Fergie

I had no business chanting, “if you ain’t got no money take yo’ broke ass home” at a young age. But I’m telling you, this song made me feel some type of way back then, and years later I still feel the same energy from this song I felt as a kid. This song brings me back to when I would play it on repeat from my iPod Shuffle and daydream about my ideal life one day flying “first class”… meanwhile I was shoved in the back of my parent’s SUV with all our luggage driving down Highway 5 on a road trip. Fergie pushed the limits, holy shit.

5.“Obsessed” by Mariah Carey

Before subtweeting was a thing, there were diss tracks. SHE KILLED IT WITH THIS SONG. If I’m playing this song in the car, you already know windows are down and I am for sure blasting the air so my hair blows behind me. Everyone should watch out because in that moment they better know they are messing with the wrong bitch.

6.“Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani

First of all, I’m going to tell my kids this music video was the real “Pirates of the Caribbean.” This song brings back a sense of nostalgia for me. I get “Bring It On” vibes for sure. This song was also in “Beverly Hills Chihuahua.” Mentally, I am Chloe, the chihuahua with the diamond collar (Side note: I met the two main dogs from the movie in Disneyland lol.) I used to take my Bratz dolls and make them sing and dance to this song. This song is like my Pinterest board of my ideal self being brought to life. My anthem forever.

7.“Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has been my idol since “Hannah Montana” first aired. I dressed up as her for Halloween (it’s the wig for me).

Even after her Disney days, I remained a true stan. When “Wrecking Ball” came out, she was in her true “Bangerz” phase. Miley has such a wide range it’s insane. Everything from “Nobody’s Perfect” to her new “Heart of Glass” cover. I actually get emotional thinking about her talent and accomplishments. Side note: Miley is my true fashion icon. She is all over my Pinterest board.

8.“Me & U” by Cassie

This is the ultimate 2000s song. This music video lives rent free in my head. Everything from the Jordans to the belly button ring. There are no background dancers needed. This song just screams confidence. It is so simple yet so empowering, wow. We need more music brought back like this today.

9.“Potential Breakup Song” by Aly & AJ

I cannot believe this gem came out before I was even allowed to sit in the passenger seat of my mother’s car! I would be belting this song at the top of my lungs from Radio Disney on my way to school. Fast forward a decade later, and I am belting this song at the top of my lungs, driving to Dutch Bros at night with my besties after one of us got f*cked over by another idiot.

10.“TiK ToK” by Ke$ha

POV: it’s 7 p.m. on a Thursday night. There’s a burrito warming up in the microwave, and you’re three White Claws deep while trying to get ready to go out with your friends (A true Barwest Thursday). Your roommate calls you down saying there is a shot waiting for you. You’ve already texted your ex or posted a thirst trap on your Snapchat story.

Those are all the vibes this song continues to give me. This is the Tik Tok I know. This song gets better with age, I swear.

Bringing it back to my roots

Music is constantly evolving, just like everything else. Regardless if I have different music taste today, I will never forget the music that shaped me into the person I am today.

Let me know your favorite bangers in the comments below! I am always SO open to listening to new music.

Be kind! And be awesome! You’re all hot, ily <3