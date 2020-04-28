FAQ: What you need to know about Sac State’s emergency financial aid grants

Who qualifies, how to get it and more

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced emergency financial aid grants from the CARES Act will be disbursed to any student eligible for FAFSA at a virtual faculty town hall Monday, April 27. Graphic made in Canva.

Emergency financial aid grants will be disbursed to all Title IV eligible students after Sacramento State received over $35 million in emergency federal stimulus funds, university President Robert Nelsen said during a faculty town hall meeting Monday.

Title IV is the portion of the Higher Education Act that authorizes financial aid to higher education institutions.

The State Hornet put together a FAQ to help answer questions from students about the emergency financial aid grants.

QUESTION: What are emergency financial aid grants?

ANSWER: Emergency financial aid grants are funds that will be disbursed to students as relief for disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Q: Do you need to apply to receive a grant?

A: No, students do not need to apply for an emergency financial aid grant. Funds will be disbursed automatically to qualifying students, Nelsen said. Students are encouraged to update their address in their My Sac State student center or set up direct deposit through eRefund.

Q: Who qualifies for a grant?

A: Any student who qualifies as Title IV eligible will receive an emergency financial aid grant, according to Nelsen. Postgraduate students, including doctorate and masters’ students, are included. Undocumented students will also receive a grant; however, the U.S. Department of Education excludes international students from eligibility, Nelsen said.

Q: Who qualifies as Title IV eligible?

A: Any student who is eligible to fill out a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form are Title IV eligible students. Federal financial aid funds including the Pell grant, Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant and Federal Direct Loans fall under Title IV according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Q: Do I need to apply for FAFSA to receive a grant?

A: No, students do not need to apply for FAFSA or receive aid to qualify for a grant. All students who are eligible to apply for FAFSA to receive federal student aid will receive grants.

Q: Are graduating seniors who did not apply for FAFSA for 2020-2021 included?

A: Nelsen did not exclude graduating seniors and encouraged all students to update their personal information in their student center or sign up for eRefund. However, Sac State has not responded to a request for clarification sent Tuesday afternoon.

Q: When will grants be disbursed?

A: Nelsen said students should automatically receive grants within a week or next week. Sac State has not responded to a request for clarification sent Tuesday afternoon.

Q: How much will students receive?

A: Nelsen said the amount to be disbursed is still being negotiated. 70% of the funds will go to students eligible for the Pell grant, and 30% will go to all other Title IV eligible students.

Q: Where does the money come from?

A: Sac State received over $35 million in emergency stimulus funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Schools are required to award at least half of their total allocation to students. Sac State has over $17.8 million to disburse to students in emergency financial aid grants.

Q: What is the CARES Act?

A: The CARES Act is an economic relief package signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump on March 27 to provide economic assistance throughout the country during the coronavirus pandemic. The law appropriates about $14 billion for higher education, with about $12.5 billion to be split between emergency grants to students and money for schools’ needs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Q: Can the school use the money to pay for outstanding student fees?

A: No, Sac State cannot use the funds for emergency financial aid grants to pay off a student’s outstanding balance or fees, according to the CARES Act. It also cannot be used for athletics, religious purposes or scholarships.