INFOGRAPHIC: What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Alexis Perales
April 3, 2020

It’s easy to be afraid during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the symptoms of COVID-19 are commonly experienced, including coughing, tiredness and a fever. How do you know whether you are experiencing a cold, allergies or something more serious, such as COVID-19?

Check out this infographic to know the symptoms, and at what point you should consider seeking medical attention.

