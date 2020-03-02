Sac State’s ‘A Deeper Look’ art gallery showcases underwater perspective on adversity

Artist Carmen Tham, a fifth year art studio major and psychology minor at Sac State graduating this Spring. Tham's gallery "A Deeper Look" will be showcased in Kadema Hall March 2-6.

“A Deeper Look” by Sacramento State student Carmen Tham will be on display in the Raymond Woodrow and Joyce Witt gallery in Kadema Hall Monday through Friday.

Exploring themes of happiness and beauty using an acrylic medium, “A Deeper Look” displays about a dozen paintings.

“Many of my pieces consist of bright colors, organic life and beauty which are characteristics of happiness itself,” Tham said.

Tham is a fifth year art studio major and psychology minor at Sac State graduating this spring. The pieces in the gallery are all recent works that Tham has created during her time at Sac State.

“Students can expect to see in ‘A Deeper Look,’ sea life emerging from surreal environments, overlapping layers interacting through organic spaces within a body of water,” Tham said. “As you get closer, symbols of struggle and challenges become visually apparent through the fish, as they are watching what is beyond their view.”

Tham said that her underwater style of work is meant to convey a deeper meaning of life and the unique differences that everyone has in their life journeys.

The Raymond Woodrow and Joyce Witt gallery displays the work of a new student every week of each semester, according to Jolie Roberts, the administrative support coordinator for the Department of Art.

Roberts said that they will accept and consider applications from students of every major, not just art majors. Students must submit an application to the gallery committee for review.

“The art community here at Sac State is genuinely supportive of all students and it is a great environment for young artists to gain experience,” Tham said. Tham explained that she gained the courage to pursue her passion with art while studying and developing new information at Sac State.

Hosted by Sacramento State’s Department of Art, Galleries in Kadema Hall are free and open to the general public. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.