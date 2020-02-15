VIDEO: Sac State baseball team defeats UC Santa Barbara on opening day

Brahms allows one run in Hornets’ 6-1 win against Gauchos

Shaun Holkko, Kayla Brown, and Brooke Uhlenhop

The Sacramento State baseball team opened the 2020 season Friday night at John Smith Field with a 6-1 victory against the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The Hornets (1-0) got out to an early 4-0 lead against the Gauchos (0-1) after three innings. Santa Barbara responded with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning to trim the lead. Sac State added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the 6-1 victory.

Senior pitcher Parker Brahms pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven Guachos. Junior relievers Brady Rodriguez and Travis Martizia came in and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to seal the opening day win.

Senior outfielder Matt Smith led the Hornets to victory with two hits, two RBI, one run scored and one walk. Junior catcher Dawsen Bacho scored two runs with one hit, one RBI and two walks in the win.

Hear from Brahms, Bacho and coach Reggie Christiansen after the win in this State Hornet Sports report with Shaun Holkko.

The Hornets and Gauchos play Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at The John.