3 Sac State baseball players selected in 2019 MLB Draft

For the second consecutive year, three Sacramento State baseball players were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft this week.

The Hornets (40-25, 18-9 Western Athletic Conference), whose season ended this past weekend at the NCAA regional, had three right-handed pitchers selected to the next level.

Senior relief pitcher Tanner Dalton and junior starting pitchers Austin Roberts and Parker Brahms were each selected in the draft that took place Monday to Wednesday.

Roberts, a West Sacramento native, was the first Hornet selected in this year’s draft. The junior was selected Tuesday in the eighth round with the 244th pick overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dalton, who served primarily as Sac State’s closer, was selected Wednesday in the 17th round with the 522nd pick overall by the Chicago Cubs.

Brahms, who is currently third in strikeouts thrown in program history, was selected in the 27th round with the 821st pick overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Roberts split time as a starter and reliever in his junior year as he did through his previous two years at Sac State. The junior earned All-WAC first team in his sophomore season, appearing in 20 games, starting one, and pitched 54 innings with a 4-2 record, two saves, 13 walks, 55 strikeouts and a 1.83 ERA.

Roberts confirmed to The State Hornet on Wednesday that he will be foregoing his final year of eligibility and to sign with the Pirates.

In his freshman season in 2017, Roberts appeared in 19 games, starting 14, and pitched 63.2 innings with a 4-1 record, 40 walks, 44 strikeouts and a 4.95 ERA. In 2019, the junior appeared in 22 games (starting 9) and pitched 73.2 innings with a 5-4 record, six saves, 30 walks, 84 strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA.

Dalton spent two years at Sac State after transferring from Prairie Baseball Academy in Alberta, Canada. In 2018, Dalton appeared in 32 games and pitched 41.2 innings recording ten saves, 15 walks and 43 strikeouts with a 1-2 record and 3.02 ERA. In 2019, Dalton appeared in 29 games and pitched 59 innings recording six saves, 19 walks and 67 strikeouts with a 5-2 record and 2.14 ERA.

Brahms made an impact as an underclassman, earning All-WAC first team as a freshman and sophomore. In 2017, Brahms was named WAC Freshman of the Year and also earned Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American honors.

As a freshman, Brahms started 16 games and pitched 97.2 innings with an 8-4 record, 26 walks, 63 strikeouts and a 3.13 ERA. In 2018, the junior started 17 games and pitched 93.1 innings with a 4-5 record, 25 walks, 113 strikeouts and a 2.41 ERA. As a junior this season, Brahms started 15 games and pitched 76.2 innings with a 4-4 record, 29 walks, 87 strikeouts and a 4.70 ERA.

Brahms could join former teammate James Outman if he decides to sign with the Dodgers organization; Outman was drafted in the seventh round by the Dodgers in last year’s draft.