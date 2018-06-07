The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

Outman, two seniors to continue baseball careers with MLB team

Sacramento+State+junior+outfielder+James+Outman%2C+right%2C+celebrates+with+Sac+State+coach+Reggie+Christiansen%2C+left%2C+after+Outman+hit+a+home+run+against+Seattle+University+on+Saturday%2C+May+5%2C+2018+at+John+Smith+Field.+Outman+was+selected+by+the+Los+Angeles+Dodgers+in+the+seventh+round+of+the+2018+MLB+Draft
Sacramento State junior outfielder James Outman, right, celebrates with Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen, left, after Outman hit a home run against Seattle University on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at John Smith Field. Outman was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft

Sacramento State junior outfielder James Outman, right, celebrates with Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen, left, after Outman hit a home run against Seattle University on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at John Smith Field. Outman was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft

Alex Daniels - The State Hornet

Alex Daniels - The State Hornet

Sacramento State junior outfielder James Outman, right, celebrates with Sac State coach Reggie Christiansen, left, after Outman hit a home run against Seattle University on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at John Smith Field. Outman was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft

Alex Daniels, Opinion editor
June 6, 2018
Filed under Baseball, Featured, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Three Sacramento State baseball players were selected in the MLB Draft that lasted Monday-Wednesday.

Junior outfielder James Outman was selected with the last pick in the seventh round and 224th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outman hit .253 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs this season. Outman has hit .249 with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs during his three-year career at Sac State.

Senior outfielder Ian Dawkins was selected with the 798th overall pick in the 27th round by the Chicago White Sox. Dawkins, who was selected to the first team all-Western Athletic Conference this season, hit .359 with six home runs and 33 RBIs. During his two years at Sac State, Dawkins hit .349 with nine home runs and 62 RBIs.

Alex Daniels – The State Hornet
Sacramento State first baseman Vinny Esposito prepares to catch the ball as Utah Valley University junior infielder Trevor Howell slides safely to first base on Friday, May 18, 2018 at John Smith Field. Esposito was drafted as the 1005th overall pick in the 34th round by the Detroit Tigers

Senior first baseman Vinny Esposito was selected with 1005th overall pick in the 34th round by the Detroit Tigers. Esposito hit .262 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs as a senior. Esposito, who was a four-year starter at Sac State, hit .263 with 27 home runs and 126 RBIs during his collegiate career.

The Hornets finished its season with a record of 35-25 (17-7 WAC), including a championship final defeat against New Mexico State in the WAC Championship tournament.  

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Home runs hurt baseball team in 5-2 defeat to University of Arizona

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Baseball team sweeps season series against UC Davis after 5-2 win

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Brahms ties strikeout record as baseball team wins series against Seattle University

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Baseball team takes 2 out of 3 games against Northern Colorado

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Baseball team blown out 14-7 against Tigers

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Baseball program turns season around as WAC play is in full swing

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Hornets sweep Chicago State in 3-game baseball series

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Sac State sophomore pitcher continues to bring in the accolades

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Baseball team loses 3 out of 4 games to Broncos

  • Three Sacramento State baseball players selected in MLB Draft

    Baseball

    Baseball team falls 6-3 to Gonzaga to conclude 4-game series