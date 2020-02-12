Sac State baseball team enter 2020 season with experience

Reigning WAC champs play at home Friday

Shaun Holkko and Kayla Brown

February 12, 2020

Following a trip to the NCAA Regional in 2019, the Sacramento State baseball team will attempt to go even further in 2020. The Hornets return most of their team from last season with only three notable departures. Hear from Sac State head coach Reggie Christiansen, senior right-handed pitcher Parker Brahms and sophomore outfielder Trevor Doyle in this season preview video.

