STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Voting, baseball and hit-and-runs

Kelly Kiernan

Kelly Kiernan, Kayla Brown, Mack Ervin III, Savannah Solley, and Shaun Holkko
February 25, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The State Hornet is bringing biweekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our second broadcast includes students’ thoughts on what voting means to them, hit-and-runs on campus and Sac State baseball player Parker Brahms’ strikeout record. 

RELATED: #SacStateSays: Hit-and-runs at Sac State

RELATED: #SacStateSays: ‘What’s your side hustle?’

RELATED: Sac State baseball team sweeps 4-game series from Milwaukee

RELATED: Sac State baseball team fans find a home in the left field parking structure

RELATED: Focused on ending gender-based violence, ‘A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant and A Prayer’ returns to Sac State

 