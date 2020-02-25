STATE HORNET NEWS BROADCAST: Voting, baseball and hit-and-runs
February 25, 2020
The State Hornet is bringing biweekly broadcasts to Sacramento State. Our second broadcast includes students’ thoughts on what voting means to them, hit-and-runs on campus and Sac State baseball player Parker Brahms’ strikeout record.
