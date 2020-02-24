Sac State baseball team fans find a home in the left field parking structure

Parking Structure I is the new place to watch games

Kayla Brown and Brooke Uhlenhop

Kayla Brown
February 24, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Sacramento State’s Parking Structure I normally houses student and faculty cars, but during baseball season, it’s a fan’s dream viewing spot.

With a birdseye view of John Smith Field and plenty of space, it’s the ideal place for students and families to tailgate while watching the baseball games. 

Hear from students and a former pitcher’s dad about why they prefer to be left field fans.

Related Stories
VIDEO: Sac State baseball team defeats UC Santa Barbara on opening day
VIDEO: Sac State baseball team defeats UC Santa Barbara on opening day
UC Santa Barbara earns revenge with series victory over Sac State baseball team
UC Santa Barbara earns revenge with series victory over Sac State baseball team
Sac State baseball team sweeps 4-game series from Milwaukee
Sac State baseball team sweeps 4-game series from Milwaukee