Sac State baseball team fans find a home in the left field parking structure
Parking Structure I is the new place to watch games
Kayla Brown and Brooke Uhlenhop
February 24, 2020
Sacramento State’s Parking Structure I normally houses student and faculty cars, but during baseball season, it’s a fan’s dream viewing spot.
With a birdseye view of John Smith Field and plenty of space, it’s the ideal place for students and families to tailgate while watching the baseball games.
Hear from students and a former pitcher’s dad about why they prefer to be left field fans.
