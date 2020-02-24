Sac State baseball team fans find a home in the left field parking structure

Parking Structure I is the new place to watch games

Kayla Brown and Brooke Uhlenhop

Sacramento State’s Parking Structure I normally houses student and faculty cars, but during baseball season, it’s a fan’s dream viewing spot.

With a birdseye view of John Smith Field and plenty of space, it’s the ideal place for students and families to tailgate while watching the baseball games.

Hear from students and a former pitcher’s dad about why they prefer to be left field fans.