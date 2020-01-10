Sac State student dies in head-on collision

Kaitlin St. Croix, a Sac State child development major and resident assistant, smiles for a photo in Desmond Hall following an interview with The State Hornet on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. St. Croix died in a head-on collision in Stanislaus County on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, according to Sac State university communications.

Kaitlin St. Croix, a Sacramento State junior, died in a head-on collision in Stanislaus County Thursday, according to University Communications.

St. Croix was a child development major and a resident assistant.

“It is with heavy hearts that Sacramento State administration confirms the death of a university student who was killed in a head-on collision in Stanislaus County on Thursday, Jan. 9,” the university said in a statement. “The student is identified as Kaitlin St. Croix, a Sac State junior and resident assistant in the university residence halls.”

The university said students in need of counseling can find it through The WELL’s Student Health and Counseling Services or at (916) 278-6461.

The California Highway Patrol has not responded to a request for comment by The State Hornet at the time of publication.