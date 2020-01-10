Sac State student dies in head-on collision
January 10, 2020
Kaitlin St. Croix, a Sacramento State junior, died in a head-on collision in Stanislaus County Thursday, according to University Communications.
St. Croix was a child development major and a resident assistant.
“It is with heavy hearts that Sacramento State administration confirms the death of a university student who was killed in a head-on collision in Stanislaus County on Thursday, Jan. 9,” the university said in a statement. “The student is identified as Kaitlin St. Croix, a Sac State junior and resident assistant in the university residence halls.”
The university said students in need of counseling can find it through The WELL’s Student Health and Counseling Services or at (916) 278-6461.
The California Highway Patrol has not responded to a request for comment by The State Hornet at the time of publication.
Thank You for sharing this story. Although we are not close, Kaitlyn is the granddaughter of my first cousin Margaret Gutierrez Partida. MAY BOTH THEIR SOULS REST IN PEACE AND LOVE FOREVER AND EVER~AMEN