‘Unusually high’ number of credit card thefts reported at The WELL, police say

The WELL at Sacramento State experienced an “unusually high” number of break-ins at the male locker rooms on Oct.15, 16 and 17.

On multiple occasions lockers were accessed via clean break-ins and credit cards were taken, according to the Sac State Police Department.

Sac State PD said they believe that the thieves had observed students inputting their locker combinations and then entered the lockers.

In each case of credit card theft, fraudulent purchases were then made with the stolen cards, police said.

Two male suspects were caught on surveillance leaving the Arden Fair Mall after making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit cards. The vehicle associated with the thefts is a white 2019 GMC Yukon with Colorado license plates, according to police.

Sac State Police said that students should keep an eye out when at The WELL to make sure no one is standing behind them when inputting a locker combination and pay close attention to their surroundings.