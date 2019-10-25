#SacStateSays: ‘What are your thoughts on Sacramento officially getting an MLS team?’
Sacramento Republic FC will join Major League Soccer in 2022
October 25, 2019
Major League Soccer is making its way to Sacramento.
Sacramento Republic FC has been accepted as the 29th MLS expansion team and is set to play in the league starting in 2022.
The State Hornet asked Sacramento State students their thoughts on MLS coming to Sacramento.
