SacStateSays: ‘What are your thoughts on Sacramento officially getting an MLS team?’

Major League Soccer is making its way to Sacramento.

Sacramento Republic FC has been accepted as the 29th MLS expansion team and is set to play in the league starting in 2022.

The State Hornet asked Sacramento State students their thoughts on MLS coming to Sacramento.

