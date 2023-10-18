Sac State fails to secure a win over the weekend coming up with two draws instead

The weekend of Friday the 13th proved unlucky for Sacramento State women’s soccer and both teams they played this weekend.

The two games ended in a draw with no goals scored against Weber State on Friday and a 1-1 score against Idaho State on Sunday.

Friday: Sacramento State 0 vs. Weber State 0



Immediately after kickoff against the Wildcats, everyone knew it was going to be an intense game. One minute in, Sac State got a shot off, but they couldn’t keep possession for long, and not even a minute later Weber State followed up with their own shot.

This trend continued most of the game. The Hornets struggled to keep control of the ball and by the end of the first half they only had three shots compared to Weber State’s 11.

“At the end of the day, all I can ask for as a goalkeeper is that my defense and I kept a clean sheet,” freshman goalkeeper Izzy Palmatier said. “I’m really proud of the girls for being able to do that.”

Of the Wildcats’ 17 total shots, ten of them were on target and all ten were blocked by Palmatier, breaking her career record of nine saves that she set earlier in the season against Hawaii. Sacramento State head coach Randy Dedini said Palmatier played “lights out.”

Another star player in an otherwise frustrating game was junior forward Danna Restom. She made multiple attempts where she went head-on with Weber State’s defense but just didn’t have enough support.

Restom also made some impressive plays from the corner, including a cross to the middle that junior forward Ariana Scholten almost turned into a goal.

“Restom played really well,” Dedini said. ”She was playing injured so she really gutted it out. She played 85 minutes before she just couldn’t go anymore after that cross that we almost scored on.”

Sunday: Sacramento State 1 vs. Idaho State 1



After a long day of travel on Saturday, the Hornets were sore and tired. Despite all of this, they played well.

They had more possessions, doubled their shots from Friday’s game and pulled through for another draw.

“I’m really proud of how my team played today,” Restom said. “We’re really sore and it was a long travel day. It took a lot of trust and a lot of strength, but I feel like we really got through.”

Idaho State scored the first goal of the game 20 minutes in, managing to get one over the head of Palmatier, but their lead didn’t last long.

Just three minutes later, in a remarkable imitation of her near assist on Friday, Restom crossed the ball into the box where it bounced off the Bengals’ keeper and right to the waiting Scholten, earning Restom her first assist of the season and Scholten her first goal.

“I don’t think any of us wanted to leave without a point from that game,” Scholten said. “I read what Danna was doing and thankfully the goalkeeper got a touch on it and I was able to come to it and line myself up perfectly and slot it to the bottom corner. Just because you score a goal on us doesn’t mean we’re out of the game.”

Earning a goal definitely improves confidence, and the Hornets continued to press until the final minutes when they got into a tough spot. A foul called against Sac State in the last two minutes gave the Bengals a direct kick right at the top of the penalty box.

“It was really scary, that last one that went off the post,” Dedini said. “[The Bengals] had just scored one of those the other night on Friday night against Portland State. Same exact kick, put it right in that same corner, she just missed a little bit this time.”

Despite those last few stressful minutes, this game, and the one Friday, demonstrated Sac State’s impressive ability to own the last 15 minutes of a match.

In those last moments, the Hornets consistently picked up speed and managed to keep the ball on their offensive side for more consecutive minutes. Even in a frustrating 0-0 game like Friday, or a loss like last week’s game, Sac State does an amazing job of not giving into that frustration by pushing harder.

“I do feel like these girls are really gritty,” Dedini said. “We haven’t made a lot of subs and we’ve been able to do that even with pretty tired legs on the field. I really think it’s because of their relationship with each other, their desire to be there for one another and have each other’s back.”

Sac State will play next at Montana, the first place team in the Big Sky Conference, Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m.