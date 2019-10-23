Sacramento MLS team to positively affect Sac State, Republic FC announcer says

Major League Soccer announced Monday that the Sacramento Republic FC will be the 29th team to join their league, effective 2022.

Sacramento celebrated the announcement Monday night with the Indomitable Block Party held at Capitol Mall Boulevard and 5th Street.

Sac Republic FC play-by-play announcer Rob McAllister believes that what MLS is bringing to Sacramento will have a positive effect on Sacramento State’s campus.

“I think what’s great about MLS and the new stadium and everything that it brings, and it brings more people to think about Sacramento,” said McAllister. “It also means that more people are likely to apply to schools in Sacramento, like Sacramento State.”

Story continues below tweet.

@Rob_McAllister explaines how an MLS team in Sacramento can help bring students to Sac State. @SH_Sports @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/H9GBvu26A0 — Vince Castellana (@VinceCastellana) October 22, 2019

Ben Gumpert, Sac Republic FC president and COO, said the Republic will make a concerted effort to both help and utilize Sac State students, especially those in the Athletic Department.

“We work with our academy at Sac State,” Gumpert said. “There are job opportunities that we work with students from Sac State. There are a hundred different things that we do with Sac State faculty, staff and students and their facilities, and to have an institution like that in Sacramento is something that we should cherish. We’re going to partner and make everyone better.”

RELATED: With MLS team potentially incoming, Sac State’s soccer athletes have pro-level dreams

Sac Republic FC’s influence on the Sac State men’s soccer can be seen with players like freshman defender Genaro Alfaro, who played the previous four years with the Republic’s Academy Team. Alfaro is a perennial starter for the Hornets.

According to MLS, the Republic FC will construct a $300 million 20,100-seat stadium in Sacramento’s Railyards District. The area around the new stadium will also be filled with restaurants, stores, a Kaiser Permanente center, houses and office buildings, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Comedian and Sacramento sports fan Lance Woods made a bold prediction about the new team at the Block Party.

“It’s going to bring another dominant franchise to the city of Sacramento,” Woods said. “So in a couple of years, we are going to have two professional sports championships in the city of Sacramento.”