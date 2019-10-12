NEWS PODCAST: What to do about fake news

This week on The State Hornet News Podcast, podcast editor Will Coburn talks with professor of hospitality and tourism Abhjeet Shirsat about his research into social media, fake news and how the two interact.

Shirsat recommends a more hands-off approach to handling fake news. Shirsat said any interaction with fake news results in positive results from the algorithms that determine what social media users see. Shirsat also had tips to help users develop more healthy social media usage habits.

Stories Covered:

Sac State students pledge to end stigma during Mental Health Awareness Week

Sac State to pilot new form of data collection on students

State funding allows Sac State to expand immigration services

‘Nothing in my life is secure’: Sac State DACA recipients speak out

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com