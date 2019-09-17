State Hornet Sports Episode 4: SB206
September 17, 2019
In this episode of The State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko, podcast editor Will Coburn and higher education reporter Max Connor talk about the implications of SB 206.
For more coverage of Sac State Soccer and Hornet Athletics, visit StateHornet.com
Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com
