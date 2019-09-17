State Hornet Sports Episode 4: SB206

Sac+State+senior+wide+receiver+Dewey+Cotton%2C+right%2C+and+freshman+tight+end+Marshel+Martin%2C+left%2C+celebrate+after+Cotton+scored+a+touchdown+against+Northern+Colorado+on+Saturday%2C+Sept.+14%2C+at+Hornet+Stadium.+Cotton+had+a+total+of+14+yards+receiving+and+one+touchdown+against+the+Bears.+
State Hornet Sports Episode 4: SB206

Max Connor and Shaun Holkko
September 17, 2019

In this episode of The State Hornet Sports weekly podcast with sports editor Shaun Holkko, podcast editor Will Coburn and higher education reporter Max Connor talk about the implications of SB 206.

For more coverage of Sac State Soccer and Hornet Athletics, visit StateHornet.com

Music: « Rumble » from Bensound.com

