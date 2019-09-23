NEWS PODCAST: A closer look at ASI’s goals for the semester

Jen Gross and Christian Miguel Landaverde after hearing the results of the Associated Students, Inc. elections on April 10, 2019, at the elections party. Gross and Miguel ran for the president and executive vice-president positions, winning by 52 votes above Virginia Diaz Lazaro & Migdalia Sazo.

Eric Jaramishian - The State Hornet

Will Coburn and Victor Corral Martinez
September 23, 2019

ASI reporter Victor Corral Martinez sits down with ASI President Christian Miguel Landaverde to talk about ASI’s goals for the semester, from feminine hygiene products to educating students about the 2020 census.

Stories covered:
2019 Clery Report shows 31 instances of sexual assault at Sac State student housing
Sac State student dies following apparent seizure on campus
CSU and UC campuses to offer abortion services if Newsom signs bill

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com

