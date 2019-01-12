The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

Gaw+Vang+Williams+sings+the+National+Anthem+at+Governor+Gavin+Newsom%27s+inauguration+in+Sacramento%2C+California+on+Jan.+7.+Williams+is+the+vocal+jazz+director+for+the+Sac+State+School+of+Music.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

Gaw Vang Williams sings the National Anthem at Governor Gavin Newsom's inauguration in Sacramento, California on Jan. 7. Williams is the vocal jazz director for the Sac State School of Music.

Gaw Vang Williams sings the National Anthem at Governor Gavin Newsom's inauguration in Sacramento, California on Jan. 7. Williams is the vocal jazz director for the Sac State School of Music.

Photo courtesy of Gaw Vang Williams

Gaw Vang Williams sings the National Anthem at Governor Gavin Newsom's inauguration in Sacramento, California on Jan. 7. Williams is the vocal jazz director for the Sac State School of Music.

Photo courtesy of Gaw Vang Williams

Photo courtesy of Gaw Vang Williams

Gaw Vang Williams sings the National Anthem at Governor Gavin Newsom's inauguration in Sacramento, California on Jan. 7. Williams is the vocal jazz director for the Sac State School of Music.

Storm Ray, News Editor
January 11, 2019
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Gaw Vang Williams, director of vocal jazz at Sacramento State, sang the national anthem at Governor Gavin Newsom’s inauguration Monday.

Williams said she received a text Dec. 14 from her friend Jason Jong, an arts program specialist for the California Arts Council, asking for a recording of her singing the national anthem.

“So I pulled out my phone and sang quickly and sent it in a voice memo,” Williams said.

A few weeks later she received a call inviting her to sing at the inauguration.

Williams said that her feelings of nervousness only took hold before her performance, but once she got on stage, she felt more at ease.

“I talk to myself how I would talk to my students about any performance,” Williams said. “You make it about the song, and you make it about the event and the purpose of it.”

Williams has been the director of vocal jazz at Sac State since 2014 and is an alumna of the university.

“I’m just glad to represent, again, Sac State, but just to have Sac State be part of the program or just the name itself be part of the program, I’m glad I could represent in that way,” Williams said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Campus

    #MeToo founder to speak at Sac State

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Campus

    Sac State President’s town hall meeting date announced

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Campus

    How does a government shutdown affect Sac State students?

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    News

    In inauguration speech, Newsom calls for ‘woman’s right to choose’

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Campus

    Sac State study abroad program increases travel options

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    News

    Pitbull and Common to perform at fundraiser for wildfire reconstruction

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Campus

    Email phishing scams sent to Sac State community

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Campus

    Sac State releases annual safety plan report

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Featured

    Sac State instructor remembered at pinning ceremony

  • Sac State vocal jazz director performs national anthem at inauguration

    Featured

    President Nelsen’s spring address replaced with a town hall meeting

Navigate Right