MeToo founder to speak at Sac State

Civil rights activist and founder of the #MeToo movement Tarana Burke will speak at Sacramento State on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the University Union.

The lecture is free for both Sac State students and the general public and was organized by the university’s UNIQUE program.

Burke will be speaking about sexual abuse, violence and assault to bring awareness to the topics, according to UNIQUE’s Facebook event page.

According to its official website, the Me Too movement was founded in 2006 to help young women of color who are survivors of sexual violence find ways to heal from associated traumas. The goal of the movement is to continue the global conversation of sexual abuse to ultimately bring on systemic change, the website says.

With the help of the rapid growing hashtag making its way onto social media in 2017, the movement gained global attention, with millions of women sharing their stories in support of other survivors.

Since then, celebrities, athletes, politicians and other public figures have used the hashtag to share their own stories and push for change.