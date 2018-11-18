#SacStateSays: “What has your first semester been like?”
Sacramento State freshman have survived their first college midterms, and have about a month before their first semester ends. The State Hornet asked the newcomers what their college experience has been like so far. Tell us what your first semester at Sac State was like on social media using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
