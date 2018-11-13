Sac State announces campus closure for Tuesday

Sacramento State will be closed Tuesday due to poor air quality in the region caused by the Camp Fire.

The Camp Fire started just 90 miles away from Sac State in Butte County and has burned through 117,000 acres, destroyed more than 7,000 buildings and killed 42 people — making it the deadliest wildfire in California history.

Air quality in the Sacramento area at 10 p.m. Monday night was 179 — a level that Environmental Protection Agency says is “unhealthy,” according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

On Saturday, the university canceled its football game against Northern Arizona University due to poor air quality. The air quality at the time of cancellation was 218 — a level that the EPA says is “very unhealthy.”

The late Monday announcement came through a series of emails, texts and phone calls made to the campus community, as well as a notice from President Robert Nelsen.

“We have decided to close campus and Sacramento State Downtown on Tuesday, Nov. 13, due to poor air quality as a result of smoke from the Camp Fire and at the recommendation of the Office for Environmental Health and Safety,” Nelsen said in the statement. “We will continue to monitor air quality conditions and send information as it becomes available.”

Nelsen tweeted from his personal account calling for the Sac State community to support each other and to use the time to form a stronger tomorrow.

Let the @SacState Hornet Family support each other. So many losses. We must band together for a stronger future. A day closed at Sac State will only mean that our faculty will make us stronger tomorrow. Be well and be careful. I can’t wait to see you back on campus. https://t.co/fIrtI87SxY — Robert S. Nelsen (@PrezNelsen) November 13, 2018

Cheers could be heard from Sac State’s dorm halls as the notice was sent out via text and phone call.

Students took to social media to share their responses to the University’s decision to close campus. Some celebrated while others offered condolences to those affected by the Camp Fire.

Best thing about working on campus rn is that when sac state is closed so is my job 🤩😛 — dominique. (@dominiquejv_) November 13, 2018

Sac state campus is closed tomorrow 🤪 no test for me HAHA — adriana (@ak47rod) November 13, 2018

@wellsacstate is the well open at 6am tomorrow/normal operating hours? I saw that sac State campus is closed tomorrow…just want to confirm if the Well will be open or not tomorrow. Thank you. — Vince Vicari ✨🌐🎤🕺 (@vincevicari) November 13, 2018

So Sac State closed campus for tomorrow due to bad air quality from the Camp Fire…..I’m so confused on how to approach this — Miguel (@pizzaa) November 13, 2018

Sac state closed campus and cancelled school tomorrow because of the air quality. Only in California do we have smoke days instead of snow days. — J-Eazy (@joshnunes) November 13, 2018

Sac State closed campus bc of poor air quality. Bless! 😭💕 — José Arias✨ (@joseeXarias) November 13, 2018

damn sac state closed tomorrow due to how bad air quality is in sac — SHOOK HOUR (@Zero_HourX) November 13, 2018

I’m stoked Sac State is closed tomorrow lol but at the same time… it’s scary that the air is THAT BAD… — Jackie♡ (@sina_jw) November 13, 2018

Air quality is expected to continue to be dangerous through Wednesday, according to Sacramento AIRNow.

“Monday through Wednesday, periods of northerly winds will continue to transport smoke from the Camp Fire into the Sacramento region,” a forecast said. “In addition, winds will be light, reducing smoke dispersion. Furthermore, overnight temperature inversions will trap pollutants near the ground. Therefore, particle levels will be unhealthy on all three days.”

Nelsen did not mention future closures in his announcement, though he did encourage students to follow Sac State’s official social media accounts to get more information in days to come.

