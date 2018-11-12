Nearby Camp Fire prompts closures, other action from Sac State

Butte County’s Camp Fire sparked Thursday and has turned into one of the deadliest wildfires in California’s history, killing 29, displacing tens of thousands and burning through an entire city, according to Cal Fire.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Department reported that the death toll as a result of the fire increased by 6 people from Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 29 people. The Camp Fire is now tied with the 1933 Griffith Park Fire for deadliest wildfire in California history.

As of Monday, the fire has burned through 113,000 acres – roughly 177 square miles – and is 25 percent contained, according to Cal Fire’s morning incident report. 6,453 residences have been destroyed by the Camp Fire and roughly 50,000 were forced to evacuate in Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon and Butte Valley.

Conditions worsen at the American Red Cross evacuation center in Oroville, California. Smoke hangs heavy from the fires as a secondary evacuation warning is placed on the city. #CampFire @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/XQ7AuKIoab — jordyn dollarhide (@jordydollarhide) November 10, 2018

Mechanics and auto body volunteers work on damaged vehicles at the Cal Trans facility in Chico, California. Fire personnel coming from the #CampFire either travel to Cal Trans for repair or the Chico Fairgrounds for debrief and shift change. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/ydJqyF8dzn — jordyn dollarhide (@jordydollarhide) November 10, 2018

Chico State – which is only 14 miles away from Paradise – has suspended classes until Nov. 26, in the interest of “impacts to our faculty, staff, and students,” according to the university. Before its closure, the university provided respirator masks for students, faculty and staff with respiratory issues, according to a news release.

Fires statewide affected several other California State University campuses. Channel Islands and Sonoma State were closed due to the fires and San Francisco State canceled all outside activities Friday, according to their websites.

The fire’s close proximity to Sac State has affected many students and has prompted multiple emergency actions from the university.

Sac State sends police officers to Chico State

The Sacramento State Police Department sent three campus police officers to Chico State as the Camp Fire closed in on the Chico campus on Friday, according to Sac State President Robert Nelsen.

Three officers, including Mark Iwasa, chief of the Sac State Police Department, were sent to Chico State on Thursday to assist with normal patrols around the campus so resources could be diverted elsewhere during the fires, according to Brian Blomster, director of news and communications at Sac State.

On Friday, the group was replaced by another group of three officers who are continuing to help on Chico State through Sunday, after which the situation will be reassessed.

Nelsen told The State Hornet Friday that Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson was thankful for the extra help.

Air quality prompts campus warnings and closures

Over the weekend, signs were posted at The WELL that encouraged Sac State students to limit or postpone their workouts until air quality improves.

Melina Maravilla, a building supervisor at The WELL, said the air quality conditions on campus prompted an early closure of the gym’s facilities on Saturday.

“We realized it was just way too smoky for people to work out,” Maravilla said. “You came in and it was stuffy. You could just see it and smell it in the air.”

On Sunday, signs taped to the external front automated sliding doors asked students to use an alternate entrance, which Maravilla says would reduce the amount of smoky air entering the building.

On Saturday, the university canceled its football game against Northern Arizona due to poor air quality.

The air quality index was recorded at 218 in the East Sacramento area when the game was canceled around 4 p.m. According to Associate Athletic Director Brian Berger, the university mandates that if the air quality index is above 200, any athletic event must be canceled.

Ed Mills, Sac State Vice President of Student Affairs, is following the situation and will determine what steps to take on campus before classes begin on Tuesday, according to Blomster.

Fire affects students

Criminal justice major Angelica Philpott’s family was one of thousands affected in Paradise – her aunt and uncle’s home of 28 years was destroyed.

For Philpott, Paradise has always been a second home. She said that her family members living there had gone through many “fire scares” through the years, but nothing of this extent.

As of Sunday, Philpott said 10 of her immediate family members — and additional extended family members — are now displaced, without a home to go back to.

“They’re just all like, ‘What do we do now? Where do we go from here?’ There’s not even a town to go back to,” Philpott said. “For them, the place that they called home, where they worked, where they lived, their entire life, is gone.”

Philpott said her family living in Paradise described the day the fire started as the scariest day of their lives. What started as a normal day became a race to escape, with some barely making it out alive, she said.

Her aunt and uncle’s home contained countless pictures and memories, and even some of the ashes of Philpott’s grandparents, who died in the last two years.

Slideshow • 5 Photos Courtesy of Angelica Philpott The home of Sac State criminal justice student Angelica Philpott’s cousin Justin Reynolds is pictured before the Camp Fire destroyed it in its blaze. The Butte County fire burned more than 6,000 homes, according to Cal Fire.

Philpott said that at Sac State, her sorority Phi Sigma Sigma has been helpful. After posting on the sorority’s Facebook page about her family’s circumstances, she said many of her sorority sisters reached out offering to donate essentials.

Megan Boban, fashion merchandising and design major who is also part of Phi Sigma Sigma, was affected by the Camp Fire. Her uncle lost his home in Paradise and is now staying with friends.

“When a close family member loses their home, you don’t even know how to help them,” Boban said. “You don’t know where to start. It’s just devastating to not know what to do.”

Boban is originally from Cottonwood, Calif., an area that was affected by the Carr Fire in July and August of this year. She said that seeing friends from her hometown support each other and help the community during that time made her think of what Sac State students can do.

“If you still have your house, lend out your couch or extra towels,” Boban said. “Be that kind and open up your heart. The way to get through this is to all unite and become one community.”

Students react to fire, air quality

Several Sac State students took to Twitter to share their concerns about air quality in the Sacramento region, as well as to offer their condolences to those affected by the fire.

Everyone be safe pic.twitter.com/4BGX3IOewK — James W. Whaley III (@jameswwhaleyiii) November 9, 2018

The smoke from the fire is so bad in Sac 😭 — Cassandra👽 (@Cassienator) November 10, 2018

One Sac State Twitter user @p9cker_girl tweeted at Sac State’s official Twitter, asking if the university had plans to cancel classes. She was not alone.

@sacstate air is really bad over here too from the fire any plans to cancel classes? https://t.co/tGxM3bPXSB — packergirl (@p9cker_girl) November 10, 2018

Honestly screw sac state for not cancelling class this week. I’m not about to breathe smoke all damn day just because they don’t give af about the people who pay them to exist. — 🥞 (@kailauna) November 12, 2018

sac state wouldnt cancel school even if we had a fucking fire on campus — ぃケ暗 (@Pattygetsmoney) November 12, 2018

City hands out masks to students, citizens

As air quality spiked at “very unhealthy” levels in Sacramento County through the weekend, the city is distributing respiratory masks for residents to use.

According to Daniel Bowers, director of emergency management for the city of Sacramento, masks will be distributed at all operational fire stations in Sacramento. Station 16 will not be distributing masks as it is closed for maintenance.

The closest fire station to Sacramento State – Sacramento Fire Station 8 – is located just north of campus on H Street, and students can pick up masks as of yesterday.

Community members who go to the fire stations will be shown how to properly use the masks by a fire officer, as well as any other capabilities and limitations, Bowers said.

Sacramento Fire Station 7 displayed a sign on their front door stating that they had no more masks to give out, as of Monday morning.

Heather Lee, a Sacramento resident, said that station 7 was the second location she visited to try and receive a mask, amid a distribution slowdown on Amazon, and other locations handing out masks, such as Sacramento City College and the Sacramento Metro Fire District Station, had also run out.

Jordyn Dollarhide, Cory Jaynes, Margherita Beale, Emily Rabasto, Alex Daniels, Brittney Delgado, Missy Amaya and Claire Morgan contributed to this report.