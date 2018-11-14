VIDEO: Students respond to classes being cancelled due to air quality
Kelly Kiernan - The State Hornet
Due to the poor air quality in Sacramento stemming from the Camp Fire in Butte County, Sacramento State cancelled classes and closed the campus Nov. 13 and 14. We recently asked students who were still on campus on Tuesday what their thoughts were. Let us know what you think of classes being cancelled in the comments using #SacStateSays.
