Sac State cancels classes through Thanksgiving break

Sacramento State has canceled classes through Nov. 26 due to poor air quality caused by the Camp Fire in Butte County, according to a news release from the university.

While classes are canceled, the university is scheduled to reopen Monday “for business,” according to the release.

The university’s statement Friday did not clarify if all services on campus were rescheduled to reopen on Monday. University officials did not return The State Hornet’s request for clarification following the announcement.

Campus has been closed due to the air quality since Tuesday – Monday was Veterans Day and no classes were held. The Camp Fire in Butte County started Nov. 8 and winds carried smoke into the region quickly – regular campus activities started being canceled Saturday night after school officials postponed a football game against Northern Arizona University.

The 65th annual Causeway Classic was moved to Reno due to concerns over air quality, and two basketball games planned for Friday have been canceled.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the air quality index for Sacramento registered at 241, which the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as being “very unhealthy.”

Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy through the weekend and into next week, according to Sacramento Spare the Air.

“Friday, calm to light northerly winds will transport smoke from the Camp Fire into the Sacramento region,” the forecast says. “In addition, winds will be light, limiting smoke dispersion. Furthermore, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will reduce atmospheric mixing, trapping pollutants near the ground. Therefore, particle levels will be Hazardous. Saturday and Sunday, calm to light winds will continue to inhibit mixing, and lingering smoke from the Camp Fire will increase particle levels.”

Robert Nelsen, president of Sac State, said at a town hall held Thursday that the university has been meeting daily to discuss whether to keep the campus closed, leading to daily announcements.

“We’re talking to everybody that we can, and then come up with an informed decision based upon a guess,” Nelsen said. “I wish I said that we had fine science and that we knew how to do it. We’re relying on the scientists, but we’re trying to make that decision.”

Robert Nelsen, president of Sac State, explains the administration’s process in deciding whether campus should be open or close. Wants to be able to have campus open for all students. Using the emergency system to contact everyone at once. @TheStateHornet pic.twitter.com/3aPuD6TB8D — Cory T. Jaynes (@CT_Jaynes) November 15, 2018

Nelsen said at the meeting that he was hesitant to cancel classes through Thanksgiving in case the winds picked up enough to clear the skies.

A previous email from Nelsen regarding the closures said the fall semester deadline to drop classes has been extended to Nov. 21.

The air quality index is expected to stay in the unhealthy range through Tuesday, according to Spare the Air.