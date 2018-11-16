Sac State postpones basketball doubleheader

Due to air quality concerns, Sacramento State has postponed both men’s and women’s basketball games planned for Friday.

The women’s basketball game was postponed by Ohio State at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Buckeyes’ media team cited health concerns over unhealthy air quality stemming from the Camp Fire.

Ohio State released a statement that said their main concern was their “student-athletes health and wellness” when deciding whether or not to postpone the defending Big 10 champions’ trip to the Nest.

The Buckeyes game scheduled with Stanford Sunday is also in question, according to an announcement made by Ohio State on Thursday. Ohio State is working with both Sac State and Stanford to find a date to make up the games.

According to Hornet Athletics, Sac State will also postpone the other half of Friday’s scheduled doubleheader, as the men’s game against Cal Poly will be rescheduled for another date, possibly for this Saturday afternoon.

Sac State’s campus has been closed the entire week as a result of the Camp Fire.

The State Hornet will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.