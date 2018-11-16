The student news site of Sacramento State University

Sac State postpones basketball doubleheader

Both games postponed over air quality concerns

The Hornets huddle and go over defensive schemes with 13.5 seconds left and a 87-82 lead against Cal Poly Nov. 11.

Carly Van Den Broeke - The State Hornet

Shaun Holkko and Thomas Frey
November 15, 2018
Filed under Basketball, Featured, Instagram, Sports

Due to air quality concerns, Sacramento State has postponed both men’s and women’s basketball games planned for Friday.  

The women’s basketball game was postponed by Ohio State at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Buckeyes’ media team cited health concerns over unhealthy air quality stemming from the Camp Fire.

RELATED: Marcus Graves records first triple-double in Sac State history

Ohio State released a statement that said their main concern was their “student-athletes health and wellness” when deciding whether or not to postpone the defending Big 10 champions’ trip to the Nest.

The Buckeyes game scheduled with Stanford Sunday is also in question, according to an announcement made by Ohio State on Thursday. Ohio State is working with both Sac State and Stanford to find a date to make up the games.

According to Hornet Athletics, Sac State will also postpone the other half of Friday’s scheduled doubleheader, as the men’s game against Cal Poly will be rescheduled for another date, possibly for this Saturday afternoon.

Sac State’s campus has been closed the entire week as a result of the Camp Fire.

RELATED: Hornets sprint past Cal Poly to win season opener 88-85

The State Hornet will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

