Car used in Sac State vehicle break-ins stopped in San Francisco

Francina Sanchez
November 9, 2018
The San Francisco Police Department stopped a car that was used in two vehicle break-ins at Sacramento State on Nov. 2, according to the university’s police department.

On Nov. 1, a Sac State police officer noticed suspicious activity in Parking Lot 10, just after 5 a.m. The officer discovered cars had been broken into and approached the suspects, who then fled the scene.

The Sac State Police Department later released surveillance images of the suspects and their 1999 Acura in hopes of getting tips that would lead to an arrest.

Police did not release information that indicated if any arrests have been made in the case. The Sac State Police Department did not respond to request for comment.

RELATED: Early morning vehicle break-in leads to police chase.

