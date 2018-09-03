Daily parking pass prices increased for fall semester

After nine years of consistent rates, Sacramento State’s daily parking permits have increased in price for the fall semester.

Two hour parking passes were raised from $3 to $4, while all-day passes raised from $6 to $7.

“UTAPS does not receive state funding and is funded only by permit revenue,” said senior director of University Transportation, Parking and Support Services (UTAPS) Tony Lucas. “Because students have the option to purchase a semester parking permit at the same rate, the option to raise only the daily rate was thought to have less of an impact on students.”

Per referendum 2008/2009, UTAPS is able to raise parking permit prices by two percent each year, but chose to not raise student parking permit rates for the 2019 academic year.

The last time daily parking permit prices were raised was in 2009, Lucas said. Every type of permit, with the exception of faculty and staff, was raised for the same reason.

The funds generated from parking permits are used to build, maintain and operate all parking facilities found on the Sac State campus. Parking Structure V, one of UTAPS’s most recently completed projects, added over 1,750 parking spaces for students.

“The Ramona overflow lot was created to offset the loss of approximately 1,200 spaces during the construction of Science II, the American River Courtyards and Parking Structure V and is no longer required,” Lucas said. “With the completion of Parking Structure V, Sacramento State parking assets are now restored.”

PSV offers 393 new student residential spaces, 681 spaces for student parking and 676 spaces for faculty.

In addition to PSV, UTAPS is also continuing to work alongside Sac State mechanical engineering students in order to create a parking counter for Parking Lots 9 and 10.

“The project is still in implementation phase with software installation by IRT,” Lucas said.

Daily parking permits can be purchased at vending machines across Sac State campus. Weekly and semester permits are also available through Napa Hall.