Parking Structure V to open Thursday

Structure originally supposed to open in January

Parking Structure V will open on Thursday after the structure passed the Office of the State Fire Marshall inspection. PS5 was originally supposed to open in January.

Thomas Frey, News editor
May 16, 2018
Parking Structure V will open Thursday after it was originally set to open at the beginning of the fall 2018 semester.

An email sent out to all students by the Office of the Vice President of Administration stated that the structure passed the Office of the State Fire Marshall inspection and will be open Thursday.

RELATED: Parking tracker created by students needs OK from UTAPS

Student parking will be available on the third and fourth floors and all student spots will be marked with an “S,” according to the email. Faculty parking will be located on the first and second floor and will be be marked with an “F” while the fifth and sixth floor will be marked with an “R” for residence hall parking.

When construction on PS5 began, some student spots in PS1 and PS2 went to faculty and those will be restored according to the email.

The structure was originally set to open to begin the spring 2018 semester before being delayed until March and then May 8.

