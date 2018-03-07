The student news site of Sacramento State University

Fight breaks out in school library, one person taken to hospital

Community service officers from the Sacramento State Police Department gather while officers investigate a fight that broke out in the University Library on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. According to witnesses, the fight started after one person told someone else to leave for sneezing.

Caleb Danielson - The State Hornet

Caleb Danielson
March 6, 2018
A fight broke out on the second floor of the library late Tuesday, police confirmed. Witnesses said two people began arguing and then got into a shoving match shortly before 8 p.m.

According to Sacramento State student Timothy Nguyen, someone studying near the windows sneezed, and that’s when another person sitting nearby told him he needed to leave so he wouldn’t get other people sick.

Nguyen said the two started staring at each other, and after a while one of them got up and asked the other, “Do you want to go? You want to take this outside?”

A few moments later, Nguyen said, the second person agreed, and they started aggressively shoving each other.

Nguyen said he tried to break up the fight, telling them it wasn’t worth it, but he said he couldn’t stop them.

Three officers from the Sac State police department responded to the altercation, along with at least five community service officers.

Caleb Danielson – The State Hornet
Firefighters and paramedics make their way to someone who was involved in a fight in the Sacramento State library on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. The individual was transported to the hospital, though officials say he was not injured during the fight.

Officers interviewed the two men, collected their contact information, and also gathered witness statements.

Firefighters and paramedics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived after one of the people involved in the fight appeared to have an asthma or panic attack.

While they were waiting for medical personnel to arrive, police gave the individual a paper bag to breathe into. After paramedics evaluated him, they decided to transport him to the hospital for further medical care.

Police Cpl. Paul Skrinie said the individual was not injured in the fight, but that he was being treated for an unrelated medical emergency. He also said that even if a fight is mutual, it isn’t tolerated by university police.

“This is not the behavior we support,” he said.

Skrinie said that no arrests were made tonight, but the investigation is ongoing.

