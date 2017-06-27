GALLERY: Hornet Stadium hosts USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships

Sacramento State hosted the 2017 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships from June 22-25 at Hornet Stadium. Check out our photo gallery of the four-day event that drew nearly 30,000 spectators to Sacramento.

Notes: Photo No. 1: Left, Deajah Stevens finishes first in the first round of the women’s 200-meter event Saturday at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium. Stevens qualified in the top four to advance to the semifinals with a time of 22.55. Right, second-place finisher William Peterson of Texas A&M competes during the men’s javelin throw competition at Sacramento State’s practice field Thursday at Hornet Stadium. The 2017 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships were held over a four-day period and showcased top athletes from across the country. (Photos by Nicole Fowler)