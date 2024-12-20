BREAKING: UNLV offensive coordinator slated to become Hornets’ next head coach

Sacramento State is finalizing a deal to hire UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to be the Hornets’ new head coach according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The Hornets have been looking to fill the role after former Sac State head coach Andy Thompson stepped down to join Troy Taylor’s coaching staff at Stanford. Multiple names such as former NFL quarterback Michael Vick were floating around regarding the position but Sac State ultimately decided to hire Marion.

Over his two seasons with UNLV, Marion has helped the Rebels win 20 of their 29 games and reach the Art of Sport LA Bowl where they beat the California Golden Bears 24-13 on Wednesday.



Marion is known for his innovative offense called the “Go-Go Offense” where he uses unique formations, tempo and spacing, most notably having two running backs next to the quarterback.

Under Marion’s leadership, the Rebels averaged 36 points per game this season, ranking 14 in college football. Marion’s offensive scheme thrives on the ground putting UNLV at fifth in rushing yards per game, according to ESPN.

Marion has also mentored NFL wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Addison during his time as the wide receiver coach at the University of Texas and the University of Pittsburgh.

He is taking over in the wake of Sac State’s 3-9 season and slated to take charge of a Sac State offense that produced glimpses of explosiveness under redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Conklin.

Now that Sac State has found its new head coach, it can begin rebuilding its staff under Marion and use the transfer portal to compensate for multiple losses across the roster.