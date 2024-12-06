BREAKING: Sac State head coach stepping down for role at Stanford

Sacramento State football head coach Andy Thompson is leaving for a new role at Stanford, rejoining former Sac State head coach Troy Taylor’s staff.

Thompson’s abrupt departure leaves the Hornets looking for a new head coach for the second time in three seasons. Thompson ends his tenure as Sac State’s head man with a career record of 11-14, an upset win over Stanford and the program’s second NCAA FCS playoff victory and first on the road.

“We want to thank Coach Thompson and his family for all they have done for Sacramento State football over the last five seasons,” Sac State Athletic Director Mark Orr said. “Under his watch, the program has achieved its highest level of success. We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Sac State confirmed in a press release that they will begin looking for a new head coach immediately.