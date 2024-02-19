The State Hornet Podcast #2: Black History Month special

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Wendy Yang highlight people, places and events impacting the Black community around Sacramento State and the city of Sacramento.

Patocka talks about Sac State football’s cornerback Dillon Juniel, the Hornet soccer team’s Willcot brothers on the soccer team and a local Black-owned soul food restaurant.

RELATED: Meet the Vice President of Inclusive Excellence



Yang talks about the Vice President of Inclusive Excellence Dr. Mia Settles-Tidwell, while also discussing photographer Kachiside Madu and Black Org Night.

Show notes:

