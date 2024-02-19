The State Hornet Podcast #2: Black History Month special

Podcast staffers Evan Patocka and Wendy Yang highlight people, places and events impacting the Black community around Sacramento State and the city of Sacramento.
Patocka talks about Sac State football’s cornerback Dillon Juniel, the Hornet soccer team’s Willcot brothers on the soccer team and a local Black-owned soul food restaurant.
RELATED: Meet the Vice President of Inclusive Excellence
Yang talks about the Vice President of Inclusive Excellence Dr. Mia Settles-Tidwell, while also discussing photographer Kachiside Madu and Black Org Night.
Show notes:
View this post on Instagram
A photographer’s goal of changing the world one snapshot at a time
Sac State corner embraces doubt and uses it as fuel
Brotherly love: The siblings fulfilling their dreams at Sac State
The epitome of Black Excellence is showcased at Sac State’s Black Org Night