The epitome of Black Excellence is showcased at Sac State’s Black Org Night

Applause and laughter erupted from Sacramento State’s University Union Ballroom during the National Pan-Hellenic Council, annual Black Org Night Friday as students, alumni and guests gathered to support, learn and engage with one another.

Black Org Night provided representation for Black students to share their talents and accomplishments with peers. All while learning about resources related to mentorship and educational success on and off campus.

Several campus organizations were in attendance, including the Martin Luther King Junior Center, The Collegiate 100, The Cooper-Woodson College Enhancement Program and Improve Your Tomorrow.

The NPHC, commonly known as The Divine Nine is composed of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities who share principles of scholarship, service, education and overall enhancement of the Black community.

Derived from W.E.B. DuBois’ concept of the talented tenth, NPHC President Nimi-ngo Amatoru said The Divine Nine represents the top 10% of the Black community meant to uplift others.

“Being in The Divine Nine gave me opportunities to learn so much about myself and still give back at the same time,” Amatoru said.

Students that attended Black Org Night said this event provided them with a lot of information in a way that was informative, but also enjoyable.

Obinna Eze, a senior electrical engineering major, said that the event was fun, informative, and a great example of the kinds of events he hopes to see more of on campus.

“This is the best way to get information about the unknown,” Eze said. “It made me feel a part of something on campus because we are the minority, but I feel like in this scenario right here, it makes us feel like the majority.”

In addition to campus and community resource information, Black Org Night gave the NPHC a space to share information about their organizations.

Several of The Divine Nine sororities and fraternities performed for the audience. Through the art of stepping, dancing and singing, members of The Divine Nine enlightened the audience about their organization’s founders, creation and prevalence in the community.

Energy remained high throughout the night, as members from visiting chapters joined their brothers and sisters to stroll and dance through the aisles of the ballroom while the audience cheered for them.

Nevaeh Bouie, a freshman graphic design major, attended the event with a few friends and was excited to learn about all the organizations on campus.

“I was hype, I was super excited,” Bouie said. “I love seeing us all in one space to soak in the energy and bask in it.”

She said that while she wished there were more booths out giving information, she is looking forward to learning more about organizations on campus.

Amatoru said her college experience has been enhanced by her involvement with her sorority Sigma Gamma Rho. She explained the various internship, job and volunteer opportunities that are available to connect and foster relationships with people locally and internationally within The Divine Nine.

Amatoru added she knows that her fellow NPHC members will always have her back, and vice versa.

Linda White, president of the NPHC Sacramento grad chapter, attended the event as a representative of the NuLamba chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. White said The Divine Nine is a village, supportive of one another in every aspect, including partnership, friendship and networking.

“It shows unity among Black people and I think it is needed in every experience, especially for those going to college,” White said.