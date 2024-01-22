BREAKING: Teamsters call off strike with the CFA

Teamsters Local 10 has been confirmed to be calling off their Jan. 22-26 strike after a “tentative agreement” has been reached with California State University, according to a press release sent out by the CSU.

The agreement is based on a three-year contract and supposedly spans across 22 of the 23 CSU campuses.

The union still must approve the agreement, which will be discussed during the March 2024 CSU Board of Trustees meeting, according to the press release. Teamsters have indicated that they plan to pull out of the Jan. 22-26 strike to occur.

“The work of our Teamsters represented employees is invaluable, providing our students with an environment that supports their success,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García said. “I am thankful we have been able to arrive at a fiscally sustainable agreement that fairly compensates them.”

The California Faculty Association has confirmed it currently does not have an agreement with the CSU administration and will be striking “rain or shine” on Monday.