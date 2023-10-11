BREAKING: CapRadio Board of Directors sees another round of resignations

An additional four members of CapRadio’s Board of Directors have resigned from their positions, according to a press release from Sacramento State Wednesday evening.

The resigning board members are Jonathan Bowman, Lorelei Bayne, Antoniette Vojtech and Mayra Endriga. All four hold positions at Sac State, with Bowman being the school’s chief financial officer and appointed as the administrator in charge of CapRadio.

The recent resignations leave CapRadio with only seven out of 23 board members. According to the press release, the school does not expect any further resignations.

“More changes are anticipated as Sac State and CapRadio respond to recommendations in the CSU audit,” according to the statement. “And while they await results of a forensic examination commissioned by Sac State to determine underlying causes of CapRadio’s problems.”

Following the resignations, the only remaining members of the board are Nataly Andrade-Dominguez, Kenneth Johnson, Annie V. Lam, Terence Lau, Frank Whitlatch, Barbara O’Connor, and interim general manager Tom Karlo, who will also serve as interim president. Andrade-Dominguez, the president of Associated Students Inc., is currently the only member of the board representing Sac State.

Previously, 14 members of the board resigned on Oct. 4, with 13 signing a letter of resignation to President Luke Wood. In the letter, the members said the university had failed to engage with the board in good faith.

Wood cited several “red flags” found during the audit and internal investigations including the redirection of donations to an unauthorized endowment fund, millions of dollars in loans and misreporting the amount of money the auxiliary had in reserve.

“Is it working in good faith to say you have $3 million dollars in your reserve and there’s only $85,000?” Wood said in an Oct. 5 interview with The State Hornet.

Brian Blomster, Sac State’s director of News and Communication, said the university is looking forward to eventually getting a new board in place.