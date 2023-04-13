The State Hornet Podcast: Salsa Loca returns, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, housing safety and CSU union negotiations

TSHP

Lawrence Charles and James Fife
April 13, 2023

The new episode of The State Hornet Podcast, features Lawrence Charles and James Fife covering how sexual assault is affecting the students in North Village and how Sac State celebrated the first Sexual Assault Awareness Month Day. We also learn that the CSU Faculty Association will soon be negotiating with the CSU system about the terms of the Union as well as how Spanish dance club Salsa Loca made a triumphant return following the COVID-19 pandemic.

