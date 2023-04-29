The State Hornet Podcast: ChatGPT, graduation photos, spring fashion show and Ed Mills retirement

Lawrence Charles, podcast staffer
(he/him)
Lawrence Charles has been a part of The State Hornet’s podcast section since fall 2022 and was named the Best Podcast Staffer of the semester. He is a communication studies major with a minor in journalism. He is the current Station Manager of KSSU, Sacramento State's student-run radio station, where he produces his weekly show, Just “Hour” Thoughts, which won the award for Best Free Format Show of 2021. Charles was also awarded fourth place in the podcast category at the Best of Show Fall National College Media Convention for his work in the State Hornet Buzzed Hispanic Heritage Month Special. He hopes to use what he has learned to pursue a successful career in radio following his graduation.
Chris Woodard, digital editor
(he/him)
Chris Woodard joined The State Hornet in 2022 as a third-year transfer student. He previously worked as the editor-in-chief of Cosumnes River College’s publication, The Connection. He is a Sacramento native, covering arts and entertainment.
Kris Hall, multimedia editor
(he/they)
Kris continues as multimedia editor of The State Hornet for his second semester. Kris is also a former opinion editor of The State Hornet, and of Fresno City College's Rampage. Kris is a political science and journalism major and expects to graduate in fall 2023.