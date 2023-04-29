The State Hornet Podcast: ChatGPT, graduation photos, spring fashion show and Ed Mills retirement

TSHP

Lawrence Charles, Chris Woodard, and Kris Hall
April 29, 2023

A new episode of The State Hornet Podcast features Hornet staffer Lawrence Charles and editors Kris Hall and Chris Woodard covering the retirement of Student Affairs Vice President Ed Mills, who is stepping down after 15 years at Sacramento State. We also get a behind the scenes look from the recent Spring Fashion Show as well as how Sac State faculty are responding to the recent use of Chat GPT by students.

Ed Mills, the Vice President of Student Affairs, speaking at the reopening of the Martin Luther King Center in the Alumni Center on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. Mills announced his departure from Sacramento State on April 24, 2023. (Photo by Cristian Gonzalez)
Ed Mills, vice president of Student Affairs to leave Sac State
Since the rise in popularity of ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, Sacramento State has been reckoning with how to manage use of the tool. Tom Carroll, Sac State’s Student Conduct Administrator, said students should follow the university’s cheating and plagiarism sections when using ChatGPT for assignments. (Graphic made in Canva by Chris Woodard).
ChatGPT’s presence at Sac State: friend or foe
A guide to the most successful graduation photoshoot. Find useful information that you can learn and apply for your upcoming photoshoot. (Graphic made in Canva by Madelaine Church)
About to graduate? Get glammed up for your ‘Gram