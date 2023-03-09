The State Hornet Podcast: APIDA Center, MLK Center expansion, Campus Safety, ‘Vessels’ and Project Rebound

Lawrence Charles and Feyi Ekundare
March 9, 2023

On this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast, staffers Lawrence Charles and Feyi Ekundare cover how Project Rebound is assisting formerly incarcerated students and campus safety concerns following multiple sexual assaults last semester. In additional news, this year’s annual Black Art of Dance featured a performance of “Vessels” and the APIDA Center was unveiled with an expansion for the MLK Center.

Director of Educational Equity Access and Equity Strategist Dr. Chao Vang (left) shaking hands with Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Center coordinator Andrew Yang in the APIDA Center during its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb.28, 2023.
Celebrating community: Sac State APIDA Center opens, MLK Center expands
Michael Love, a fourth year communications major, in the Project Rebound office where he serves as an office assistant Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Love said he believes Project Rebound students will benefit from the housing project because it will give them a safe space to achieve their degree.
Housing to be provided for formerly incarcerated students
(L–R) Jacqueline Sandoval, Josue Sanchez and Andrea Obando stomp their feet in unison on the dance floor of Solano Hall during their performance Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Their set, “Suhu (Life’s Ritual)” showcases a Chinese ritual dance with choreography by Philip Agayapong.
GALLERY: The dance that connects your mind, body and soul