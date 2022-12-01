The State Hornet Podcast: Lunar New Year holiday, women’s basketball wins and policing on campus

The+State+Hornet+Podcast%3A+Lunar+New+Year+holiday%2C+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+wins+and+policing+on+campus

Nathan Uebelhoer, Raymond Purscell, and Steven Gutierrez Jr.
December 1, 2022

Welcome back to The State Hornet Podcast! This week, sports staffer Nathan Uebelhoer and Arts and Entertainment writer Raymond Purscell discuss the Lunar New Year, the criticism of campus police, and more from Hornet coverage.

(R-L) Jenny Ruiz and Lillyana Sanchez, both fourth-year ethnic studies majors, hold a banner near the Sac State Library quad on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. “We wanted something with a little bit of a shock factor,” Sanchez said. “Other SQE chapters at other campuses have more radical artwork, so this is pretty tame in my opinion.”
Student activist organization hosted a panel for alternatives to campus policing
(L-R) Kevin Doan, social work major, Hok Tang, Sac State alumni, April Ngai, design studies major and Tiwa Chan-Nguyen, chemistry major on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. “This feels like a historical change. Since we have so many paid, recognized holidays, why can’t we have our own?” Doan said. (Graphic: made in Canva by Elizabeth Meza
‘We have felt invisible’: What Lunar New Year as paid holiday means to faculty, students