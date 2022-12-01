The State Hornet Podcast: Lunar New Year holiday, women’s basketball wins and policing on campus

Nathan Uebelhoer, staff writer
Sacramento native Nathan Uebelhoer has been writing for The State Hornet since fall 2022. He is a sophomore journalism major with a focus on sports broadcasting.
Raymond Purscell, staff writer
Raymond Purscell was born and raised in Sacramento, California. He is a senior and a journalism major. It is his first time participating in a publication.
Steven Gutierrez Jr., staff writer
Steven Gutierrez Jr. is a fourth-year journalism major. He works in the podcast section and hopes to bring good stories and content to the podcast section. He hopes to be able to establish his own successful film podcast one day and give his thoughts on the current movie landscape after graduating.