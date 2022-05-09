Graduation FAQ, Best of Sac State, mental health and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST
May 9, 2022
Newsletter editor Odin Rasco returns to host this week’s edition of The State Hornet Podcast, highlighting some of the top news stories from around the site.
Top headlines from the week include a FAQ for Sacramento State commencement ceremonies, Best of Sac State 2022 winners, students wondering about their postgrad future and a mental health testimonial by Rasco.
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
FAQ: Get informed on the first in-person commencement in 3 years
What’s next after college? The dilemma to find a future career
TESTIMONIAL: My hard road back to ‘normal’ – The State Hornet