Graduation FAQ, Best of Sac State, mental health and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

Odin Rasco performs at a “Twin Peaks” event at the Colonial Theatre in Sacramento on January 22, 2022. Rasco hosts this week’s episode of The State Hornet Podcast and covers Best of Sac State, what to know ahead of graduation, and talks about his testimonial regarding mental health. (Photo courtesy of James Schulte. (James Blonde Photography) Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

Newsletter editor Odin Rasco returns to host this week’s edition of The State Hornet Podcast, highlighting some of the top news stories from around the site.

Top headlines from the week include a FAQ for Sacramento State commencement ceremonies, Best of Sac State 2022 winners, students wondering about their postgrad future and a mental health testimonial by Rasco.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

FAQ: Get informed on the first in-person commencement in 3 years

Best of Sac State 2022

What’s next after college? The dilemma to find a future career

TESTIMONIAL: My hard road back to ‘normal’ – The State Hornet