Hornets appreciate being in person after two years of being locked inside: STATE HORNET QUADCAST

Staffer Laura De la Garza Garcia, opinion editor Kris Hall and newsletter editor Odin Rasco talk to students in the library quad during a live podcast on March 30. The second State Hornet Quadcast focused on students readjusting to live after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo by Alexis Hunt. Graphic made in Photoshop by Mack Ervin III)

Quadcast has returned after a two-year absence!

On this edition, staffer Laura de la Garza Garcia, newsletter editor Odin Rasco and opinion editor Kris Hall host a special “Quadcast” edition of State Hornet Spotlight where they interview Sac State students about their experiences and thoughts on dealing with two years of life under COVID-19 restrictions.

Part 1: In the first part of the episode, communications major Adrian Piñon, photography major Nathenial Goguen and others join our hosts to discuss online classes, the return of in-person learning, new habits picked up during quarantine and more.





Part 2: Coming soon…

Quadcast was recorded live in the Library quad on March 30

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod