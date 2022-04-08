Hornets appreciate being in person after two years of being locked inside: STATE HORNET QUADCAST
April 8, 2022
Quadcast has returned after a two-year absence!
On this edition, staffer Laura de la Garza Garcia, newsletter editor Odin Rasco and opinion editor Kris Hall host a special “Quadcast” edition of State Hornet Spotlight where they interview Sac State students about their experiences and thoughts on dealing with two years of life under COVID-19 restrictions.
Part 1: In the first part of the episode, communications major Adrian Piñon, photography major Nathenial Goguen and others join our hosts to discuss online classes, the return of in-person learning, new habits picked up during quarantine and more.
Part 2: Coming soon…
Quadcast was recorded live in the Library quad on March 30
Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod