The messy departure of Coach Laird and bounce back wins for baseball and softball: SWARM REPORT PODCAST
April 6, 2022
On this episode of Swarm Report, sport co-editor Jordan Latimore recaps a successful weekend for both the baseball and softball teams.
In addition, Latimore is also joined by sports co-editor Brandon Bailey to discuss the departure of former interim basketball coach Brandon Laird and the hiring of Oklahoma associate head coach David Patrick.
Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
‘What’s done is done’: former interim Sac State basketball coach calls out athletic director for mishandling of his departure as head coach
Sacramento State announces David Patrick as next head men’s basketball coach
SERIES RECAP: Sac State baseball earns first series win since February against Utah Valley
Lights out! Sacramento State softball wins 2 of 3 against Portland State