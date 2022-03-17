Baseball and softball struggling, rowing season begins: SWARM REPORT PODCAST

On this episode of the Swarm Report, sports co-editor Jordan Latimore breaks down the latest in a tough stretch with the baseball and softball teams and the opening of the season for the Sacramento State rowing team.

Latimore is later joined by women’s basketball graduate guard Lianna Tillman to talk about her MVP season and the rise of the women’s basketball program.



Music: Ice Flow by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State women’s basketball guard bets on herself and it pays off

Softball goes 1-4, narrowly avoid being swept in Louisville Slugger Invitational

SERIES RECAP: Sac State baseball opens conference play with series loss to Dixie State

Sac State Women’s Rowing Team ignites season-opening regatta at Lake Natoma