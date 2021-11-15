Former Sac State basketball player discusses prioritizing mental health: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT

On this episode of State Hornet Spotlight, managing editor Magaly Muñoz and sports beat writer Jordan Latimore sit down with former Sacramento State basketball player Samaad Hector about his decision to leave the team before the season to prioritize his mental health.

Hector discusses his hesitation to come forward about his depression to his family and friends but says he hopes talking about his own struggles will help someone else in the process.

Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

Below are some services that help with mental health.

Crisis Contacts & Services – NAMI Sacramento – NAMI Sacramento

Student Health & Counseling Services

Crisis phone numbers Suicide Prevention in the Sacramento Area

National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

If you are in a physical or psychiatric emergency, call 911.