Former Sac State basketball player discusses prioritizing mental health: STATE HORNET SPOTLIGHT
November 15, 2021
On this episode of State Hornet Spotlight, managing editor Magaly Muñoz and sports beat writer Jordan Latimore sit down with former Sacramento State basketball player Samaad Hector about his decision to leave the team before the season to prioritize his mental health.
Hector discusses his hesitation to come forward about his depression to his family and friends but says he hopes talking about his own struggles will help someone else in the process.
RELATED: Isolation and grief: Sac State students cope with declining mental health during pandemic
RELATED: OPINION: Seasonal depression mixed with a pandemic is a recipe for disaster
RELATED: STATE HORNET PODCAST: Students open up about mental health during the pandemic
Music: Inspired by Kevin MacLeod
Below are some services that help with mental health.
Crisis Contacts & Services – NAMI Sacramento – NAMI Sacramento
Student Health & Counseling Services
Crisis phone numbers Suicide Prevention in the Sacramento Area
National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
If you are in a physical or psychiatric emergency, call 911.