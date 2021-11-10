Religion, beliefs and superstitions growing up in Latino communities: SIN FILTRO

On this week’s episode of “Sin Filtro,” editors Mercy Sosa, Magaly Muñoz and Erick Salgado talk about their views on religion, beliefs and superstitions they grew up with in Latino communities.

Now that the three of them are older, do they look back differently on the cultural beliefs they were raised with as kids?





Music: Notanico Merengue by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4145-notanico-merengue

License: https://filmmusic.io/standard-license