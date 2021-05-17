Let’s talk about sex…uality: REAL TALK WITH ROSE PODCAST
May 17, 2021
Real Talk with Rose is an advice-focused podcast that takes an in-depth look at neglected topics important to young adults, talking with students and experts to inform on subjects that we often have to teach ourselves about.
This episode discusses sexuality with women’s and gender studies department associate professor Tristan Josephson and Pride Center Coordinator Melissa Muganzo.
Show Notes:
@SacStatePride on Twitter, Muganzo’s recommended contact
Sac State Pride Center IG page
[email protected], Muganzo’s email address
