NYT Bestselling author visits Sac State: STATE HORNET PODCAST
April 21, 2021
On today’s State Hornet Podcast: New York Times bestselling author Chanel Miller visited Sac State virtually Monday as part of the women’s and gender studies department’s “Healing Through Storytelling” event, plus more from this week in news.
Also, tune in to twitch.tv/thestatehornet tonight at 5:30 p.m. to see our live Q&A event with podcast host and producer Jesse Thorn, founder of the Maximum Fun podcast network!
Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod
Show Notes:
