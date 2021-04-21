NYT Bestselling author visits Sac State: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On today’s State Hornet Podcast: New York Times bestselling author Chanel Miller visited Sac State virtually Monday as part of the women’s and gender studies department’s “Healing Through Storytelling” event, plus more from this week in news.

Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

NYT Bestselling author Chanel Miller speaks on healing from sexual assault

Level Up with Shelby: The gaming community is still as toxic as ever

Sac State beach volleyball unveils ‘Hornet Beach’ with ribbon-cutting

Unforgettable: The Year 2020

